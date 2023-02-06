CATASTROPHIC
Videos Show The Devastating Effects Of The 7.8-Magnitude Earthquake In Turkey
More than 2,000 people have been killed, after two quakes destroyed regions in Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday, February 6, 2023.
Kahramanmaraş, Elbistan'ın son durumu: pic.twitter.com/hsQYz0UOCB— ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) February 6, 2023
Artçı sarsıntı sonrası boşaltılan bina böyle çöktü. #Elazığ İstasyon Caddesi'ndeki binanın çökme anı cep telefonu kamerasına yansıdı...#deprem pic.twitter.com/q8jHzRWGhv— A Haber (@ahaber) February 6, 2023
From another angle. Building collapses as the result of the aftershock in Urfa #Turkiye pic.twitter.com/E6cIpmimDc— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) February 6, 2023
Kahramanmaraş’ın Trabzon caddesinden paylaşılan görüntülerde çok sayıda binanın yıkıldığı görülüyor. pic.twitter.com/6f1VNxqsTZ— ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) February 6, 2023
NEW FOOTAGE: Video captures the moment a multi-story building collapses in Diyarbakır, Turkey. Diyarbakır sits nearly 150 miles from the epicenter of the earlier magnitude 7.8 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/gjmudjD3JG— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) February 6, 2023