Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

horns up

Vera Farmiga And The Rock Academy Crush A Cover Of Slipknot's 'Duality'

Adwait
Adwait
Vera Farmiga And The Rock Academy Crush A Cover Of Slipknot's 'Duality'
Vera Farmiga and Slipknot tour when?
·
·
·

Farmiga was with her Rock Academy friends and they covered Slipknot's "Duality."



Via Twitter.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories