Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

ECONOMIC BOOM, BUT NOT THE GOOD WAY

Here's Why Defaulting On Our National Debt Would Be So Damaging

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Here's Why Defaulting On Our National Debt Would Be So Damaging
Defaulting is probably worse than you think. If we don't deal with the debt ceiling, our economy will implode.
·
·
1
·

Via WSJ.

Comments

  1. Dave Dolan 1 hour ago

    False choice: You have more than two choices, its not just 'Raise the ceiling' or 'default'. You can also cut spending, which is what normal people would think of as the first solution if this happened in their own lives.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories