Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

low octane

The New Trailer For Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' Series Is Painfully Cringey

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
The New Trailer For Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' Series Is Painfully Cringey
We finally get the chance to see more footage of the premise, story and characters for this adaptation. And instead of a new game for our PlayStations, we get a half-hour comedy from the "Deadpool" writers. Out July 27, 2023.
· 1.1k reads
·
·
2
·

Via Peacock.

Comments

  1. Ian McCloy 22 minutes ago

    I made a digg account just to say this looks better than half the crap that's come out in the past 2 years.

  2. J. Genaro Lopez 26 minutes ago

    Cringey!? YouTube comments say otherwise. This looks quite fun!

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories