This Modern Cottage Was Built Using Just Four Used Shipping Containers

WE SHIP IT
Comments
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Nothing more… except a foundation, extra steel reinforcing to compensate for the holes cut into it which compromise the structural integrity, roofing, plumbing, furring out the interior walls, doors, storefront windows, and all regular finishes and fixtures for a normal house.
Shipping container houses are MORE expensive than standard construction. And all it does is guarantee you’ll have low ceilings.
The only reason to do it is if you really want to live in a shopping container. It’s not going to save you money though.
Source: I’m an architect. And I build shipping container residences.