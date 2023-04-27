'see you soon'
Tucker Carlson Criticises US Media And Political System In First Statement Since Leaving Fox News
Good evening pic.twitter.com/SPrsYKWKCE— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 27, 2023
Via @TuckerCarlson.
'see you soon'
Good evening pic.twitter.com/SPrsYKWKCE— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 27, 2023
Via @TuckerCarlson.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.