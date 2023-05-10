'we're back'
Tucker Carlson Announces He's Launching A New Show On Twitter
We’re back. pic.twitter.com/sG5t9gr60O— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 9, 2023
Via @TuckerCarlson.
