Tour This Couple's Passion Project, Restoring A 430-Year-Old Castle

The Towie Barclay Castle is an L-plan tower house with thick walls, gun loops and a glorious arched front doorway. Bought back in 1972 for 4,000 pounds by Karen and her husband, the two have spent the years working diligently to restore it to its former glory.

Equipped with a Great Hall featuring period time furniture and art, the castle also boasts a library with oak beam ceiling and a beautiful garden, greenhouse and fields of flower beds. The current owners say in the end, they hope to pass the property onto someone who will continue the restorative work they put into it.

Via Wall Street Journal.