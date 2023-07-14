Tour The Most Boring $5.8 Million Mansion Ever Built

Touring Bryan Johnson's mansion you'll find a filled up pool, a supplements closet, a bedroom with no TV and a chair designed to strengthen your pelvis.

There is good new though, Johnson is looking to sell his "anti-aging" mansion to find something even healthier. So for a low asking price of $5.8 million, you too can cheat death and possibly any quest looking for fun.

On that note though, Johnson concludes the video by teasing of a "supervillain basement." The likes of which, he promises to show his fans (and potential homebuyer) at a later date.

Via Bryan Johnson.