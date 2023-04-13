Todd Edwards Is Making Some Of The Wildest Music Mashups Online, And Fans Keep Challenging Him To Do More

Todd Edwards is a legendary garage and house music producer whose work you should check out. He's well-known for being a close collaborator of the now-defunct French outfit Daft Punk, as well as being a musical pioneer.

On TikTok, Edwards has been uploading mashups of unlikely song pairings which are mostly coming to him in the form of fan challenges. Being the genius that he is, and calling out others in the process, here are some of Edwards's best clips.

'Around The World' and 'When I'm Cleaning Windows'

So over on Tik Tok I went on a rant about producers putting two tracks together and claiming to be a musical genius, so I threw down a challenge that I could mash together any two tracks (that my followers suggested) as an example of how it can be done...this is how it's going! pic.twitter.com/EXorWVEY2l — Todd Edwards (@toddedwards3000) April 12, 2023

'Lithium' and 'Shake It Down'

'Flowers (remix)' and 'I Knew You Were Trouble'

Which you can also download here.

'A Real Hero' and 'Clouds Across the Moon'