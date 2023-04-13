Popular
JESUS LOVES UK GARAGE

Todd Edwards Is Making Some Of The Wildest Music Mashups Online, And Fans Keep Challenging Him To Do More

Edwards has been spinning and making records for over 20 years and has produced iconic hits. He still also happens to be a very competitive DJ.
Todd Edwards is a legendary garage and house music producer whose work you should check out. He's well-known for being a close collaborator of the now-defunct French outfit Daft Punk, as well as being a musical pioneer.

On TikTok, Edwards has been uploading mashups of unlikely song pairings which are mostly coming to him in the form of fan challenges. Being the genius that he is, and calling out others in the process, here are some of Edwards's best clips.


'Around The World' and 'When I'm Cleaning Windows'


'Lithium' and 'Shake It Down'

@toddedwards3000 Mash-up Challenge 3 #TODDEDWARDS #UKG #HOUSEMUSIC #jdilla #shakeitdown #nirvana #lithium #mashup #mashupchallenge ♬ original sound - Todd Edwards

'Flowers (remix)' and 'I Knew You Were Trouble'

@toddedwards3000 MASH-UP CHALLENGE 4 Free download link in my profile!🙌🏼 #TODDEDWARDS #UKG #HOUSEMUSIC #mashup #mashupchallenge #talorswift #djs #dj ♬ original sound - Todd Edwards

Which you can also download here.


'A Real Hero' and 'Clouds Across the Moon'

@toddedwards3000 The first #mashup challenge! #TODDEDWARDS #UKG #HOUSEMUSIC #electricyouth #arealhero #therahband #cloudsacrossthemoon #ableton #fabfilter #uad ♬ original sound - Todd Edwards

Comments

