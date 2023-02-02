Popular
THERE IS NO DEFINITIVE ANSWER

'Good Morning America' And James Cameron Attempt To Answer The Question: Could Jack Have Survived 'Titanic'?

'Good Morning America' And James Cameron Attempt To Answer The Question: Could Jack Have Survived 'Titanic'?
The 25th anniversary (wow we are old) of the film has inspired more debate and discussion about this one topic than anything else. So Big Jim, the director, wanted to find out if Jack could have lived through the end.
"Good Morning America" shared this clip of an upcoming Nat Geo special "Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron" to answer the question: could Jack have fit on that door and lived through the cold? We hope so!

