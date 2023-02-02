THERE IS NO DEFINITIVE ANSWER
'Good Morning America' And James Cameron Attempt To Answer The Question: Could Jack Have Survived 'Titanic'?
"Good Morning America" shared this clip of an upcoming Nat Geo special "Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron" to answer the question: could Jack have fit on that door and lived through the cold? We hope so!
.@GMA FIRST LOOK: @natgeo special “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” will settle the debate once and for all: could Jack have survived?@JimCameron@natgeotv pic.twitter.com/OkKCXaEkvF— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2023
