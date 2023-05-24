Popular
The Legendary Tina Turner Passed Away At The Age Of 83, Here Are Some Of The Queen Of Rock'n'Roll's Iconic Moments

Jared Russo
Turner would often crush most artists when it came to energy, stamina, passion and talent. Her legacy was fondly remembered by her biggest fans, after her passing on May 24, 2023.
Turner passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home in Switzerland. She was 83 and "died peacefully," Rolling Stone reported.

Here's an iconic Tina Turner performance, from a Dutch stadium show back in 2009, and a bunch of tributes that came from fans, friends and well-wishers.

Via Tina Turner.



