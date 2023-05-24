The Legendary Tina Turner Passed Away At The Age Of 83, Here Are Some Of The Queen Of Rock'n'Roll's Iconic Moments

Turner passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home in Switzerland. She was 83 and "died peacefully," Rolling Stone reported.

Here's an iconic Tina Turner performance, from a Dutch stadium show back in 2009, and a bunch of tributes that came from fans, friends and well-wishers.

As a kid, Oprah Winfrey was my biggest star in the world.



Then Oprah lost her mind when Tina Turner surprised her for her 50th Birthday Show — that's when I learned who the biggest star in the world was to the biggest star in my world.



Tina Turner, showing off her estate in southern France to Mike Wallace.



MIKE WALLACE: You feel like you deserve all this?

Please stop what you’re doing and watch Tina Turner and Cher duetting in the campest way imaginable 💜 pic.twitter.com/lt6pNPZrVd — James (@DrJamesJBailey) May 24, 2023

Angela Bassett Locked the essence of Tina Turner into a great movie. Forever locked in as a classic. pic.twitter.com/gITDiIqA3d — O.T.G (@365OTG) May 24, 2023

simply the best. rip to the incomparable tina turner, queen of legs, our hearts, and breaking every rule.



"Tina Turner walked away from the spotlight & her volatile, abusive husband in the 1970s, remade herself as a solo artist, sold more than 100 million records, won 8 Grammy Awards, & became a brighter star in her 40s & 50s than she had been in her youth."pic.twitter.com/A65TYwIMVq — ira. (@ilikesiestas) May 24, 2023

"You asked me if I ever stood up for anything. Yeah, I stood up for my life."



