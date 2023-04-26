Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

it was all going so well

This Video Of A Guy Rollerskating Through London Is Pretty Cool — Until The End

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
This Video Of A Guy Rollerskating Through London Is Pretty Cool — Until The End
How did he land like that, though?
·
·
·

Via @Bornakang.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories