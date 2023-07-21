This Roman Emperor Might've Accidentally Burnt Down Rome

Infamous Roman Emperor Nero is remembered for fiddling with fire, both metaphorically and potentially quite literally. Groomed to become emperor by his mother, Nero ruled with the support of his guards and the Senate. However, his rule was both erratic and unstable after his mother's death.

Known for executing his rivals, Nero was also said to engage in lavish spending, sparking large public discontent. Fast forward to the Great Fire of Rome in 64 CE and the rumor mills began to fly, with his people largely speculating him to have been at fault. Now facing a potential rebellion, Nero ultimately died by suicide or potentially at the hands of a companion at the age of 30. Despite his untimely death, Nero's dark past lives on as a part of cruel history.

Via Weird History.