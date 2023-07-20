Worth it?
This Miami Apartment Has Its Own Private Car Elevator
They say money can't buy you happiness... but it can buy you a private car elevator for your top floor apartment in Miami.
Via netflixnmovies.
Worth it?
They say money can't buy you happiness... but it can buy you a private car elevator for your top floor apartment in Miami.
Via netflixnmovies.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.