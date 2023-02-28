This Footage From An Art Auction Is A Gross Indictment Of The Mega-Wealthy

A video doing the rounds on Twitter has highlighted the grotesque excess and careless spending of the super-rich (in case you needed reminding). Shared by user @JoshuaPHill, the TikTok post shows the auction of Claude Monet's "Meules" at Sotheby's Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale in 2019.

Bidding for the work began at a staggering $45 million, and ended on an even more mind-boggling $97 million. Fees included, the painting sold for a record-breaking $110.7 million — making it the highest sum ever paid for a Monet work, or any piece of Impressionist art, for that matter.

If you ever wanted to see what too much money looks like, you found it pic.twitter.com/NFuTWmfAhj — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) February 28, 2023

At a time when humanity is living through untold suffering (poverty, war and climate breakdown, to name just a few), it's infuriating to watch the inconceivably wealthy spend tens of millions on paintings — and Twitter users commenting on the video said as much.

Remember when these types of people stood on balconies watching the occupy wallstreet protests and they laughed and mocked poor people while siping their expensive wines?



How much longer are we going to allow to continue? This type of wealth is obscene. — Microscopic Biblically Accurate Seraphim (@TinySeraphim) February 28, 2023

This would have fascinated me years ago.



Now?



It just pisses me off how normalized this is.



The bidders are anonymous? — US Minimum Wage is still $7.25 an hour (@IncognitaBonk) February 28, 2023

And good odds they just bought it so they can donate it to an art museum somewhere and write the whole thing off their taxes as "charitable work" or some shit. — DnDNoob (@DnDNoob1) February 28, 2023