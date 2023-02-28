Popular
all money no sense

This Footage From An Art Auction Is A Gross Indictment Of The Mega-Wealthy

Darcy Jimenez
"If you ever wanted to see what too much money looks like, you found it."
· 4.2k reads

A video doing the rounds on Twitter has highlighted the grotesque excess and careless spending of the super-rich (in case you needed reminding). Shared by user @JoshuaPHill, the TikTok post shows the auction of Claude Monet's "Meules" at Sotheby's Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale in 2019.

Bidding for the work began at a staggering $45 million, and ended on an even more mind-boggling $97 million. Fees included, the painting sold for a record-breaking $110.7 million — making it the highest sum ever paid for a Monet work, or any piece of Impressionist art, for that matter.



At a time when humanity is living through untold suffering (poverty, war and climate breakdown, to name just a few), it's infuriating to watch the inconceivably wealthy spend tens of millions on paintings — and Twitter users commenting on the video said as much.



Comments

