'LIKE A Capybara IN THE WILD'

The Internet Is Captivated By Amelia Dimoldenberg And Andrew Garfield's Red Carpet Chemistry

Adwait
The Internet Is Captivated By Amelia Dimoldenberg And Andrew Garfield's Red Carpet Chemistry
Garfield and Dimoldenberg bumped into each other at the Golden Globe Awards, and are now certified friends.
English journalist and show host Amelia Dimoldenberg was covering another award show, the Golden Globes, when she bumped into a familiar face, Andrew Garfield.

Dimoldenberg previously interviewed Garfield, at a GQ event, and caught up with him again at the 80th Golden Globes. Back when they met for the first time Dimoldenberg was surprised that Garfield even knew who she was, which made their second meeting a bit more casual.


Via Twitter.

