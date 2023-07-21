Popular
oooh, so lifelike

The 'Finding Nemo' Live-Action Already Exists... It's Nature

Joel Leal
In this family, the female leads the family while the male works tirelessly to maintain the home.
In the sea's sand flats exists a family of saddleback clownfish, thriving, under the safety of a carpet anemone's deadly tentacles. Immune to the toxins, the clownfish returns the favor by keeping the anemone clean.

In this family, the female leads the heard while the male works tirelessly to maintain the home. His main challenge? Finding a safe spot for the female to lay her eggs. After laying her eggs, the male diligently cares for them all until they hatch in 10 days. Sound familiar to the opening of "Finding Nemo"? Well, that's because it's based on a true story... nature.

Via BBC Earth.

