The Best Way To Crack An Egg Is With Another Egg, According To Chef Ming Tsai

Chef Ming Tsai is a regular contributor of kitchen hacks and tips. His bell pepper cutting technique is top, he can teach you how to saber a champagne bottle and how to use chopsticks if you need a quick refresher. He has also studied the blade and has tips on keeping your fingers safe and knives sharp.

His latest tip is about cracking eggs, which he says is best done with some egg on egg action, rather than hitting one against a bowl or your countertop.

Via TikTok.