Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NICE

The Best Way To Crack An Egg Is With Another Egg, According To Chef Ming Tsai

Adwait
Adwait
The Best Way To Crack An Egg Is With Another Egg, According To Chef Ming Tsai
So what do you do when there's only one left?
· 318 reads

Chef Ming Tsai is a regular contributor of kitchen hacks and tips. His bell pepper cutting technique is top, he can teach you how to saber a champagne bottle and how to use chopsticks if you need a quick refresher. He has also studied the blade and has tips on keeping your fingers safe and knives sharp.

His latest tip is about cracking eggs, which he says is best done with some egg on egg action, rather than hitting one against a bowl or your countertop.


@chefmingtsai The BEST way to crack an egg! 🥚 #egghack #egghacks #cheftips #cheftip #cheftok ♬ OMG - White Gangster

Via TikTok.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories