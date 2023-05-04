The Best Of Simone Giertz's 'Sh*tty' Robots

From making a DIY Tesla truck to being locked in a bathroom for two days — to surviving a brain tumor — we've watched Simone Giertz go through a lot in front of a camera over the years. But nothing beats her so-called "sh—tty" robot builds.

We're huge fans of her work here at Digg, so we wanted to highlight a few of the best robots that she's ever built.







Proud Parent Machine

Who doesn't want some on-demand praise? If our parents aren't gonna do it, the robots are simply going to have to step up their game.

Soup Robot

Eating soup manually? No thank you! We like our soup flung directly in our faces if you don't mind.

Claw Machine

Claw machines are already shitty claw machines by default, so this one took an extra bit of creativity.

Beer Robot

We want to enjoy some cold ones — not strain our arms pouring beers into glasses. That foamy goodness better be ready by the time I get home, robot! And there better not be a huge mess for me to clean up.

Butt Wiping Robot

It's among the most unpleasant tasks humans have to do, so automation makes sense here. Please do not search Google for "bidet."