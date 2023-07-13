Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

come one, come all into... 1989

Take A Stroll Into This California Comic Store From The '80s

Joel Leal
Joel Leal
Take A Stroll Into This California Comic Store From The '80s
Located in the Mira Mesa Mall, this footage from 1989 gives a look into a time long gone.
·
·
·

To think if you could take a time machine into this place now you'd be rich. Well, at least we can always look back and be rich in memories.

Via BetaGems Lost Media

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories