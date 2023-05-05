Popular
'IT WAS LIKE A FAIRYTALE'

How Boston Shaped Steven Wright's Trademark Comedic Style

Adwait
How Boston Shaped Steven Wright's Trademark Comedic Style
Steven Wright discussed his favorite joke, why he wrote a book on Twitter and how he started performing stand-up comedy at the now-defunct legendary Cambridge venue The Ding Ho Comedy Club with Rich Eisen.
Via The Rich Eisen Show.


We're big fans of Wright at Digg, and have featured some of his greatest hits and unearthed his gems.

