'I'M SAYING THAT AS SOMEBODY WHO LOVES GUNS'
Former Police Officer And Witness At Texas Mall Shooting Calls On Lawmakers For 'Better Gun Control'
Spainhouer child was working at the mall in Allen, Texas, where a gunman killed at least eight people, injured seven and died after a police officer killed him, the NYT reported.
"It wasn't mental health that killed these people, it was an automatic rifle with bullets... I'm a former police officer, a former Army officer. These M4s, AR-15s, they've got to get off the streets or this is going to keep happening" - Allen, TX mall shooting witness Steven… pic.twitter.com/QFmXgq1DU8— Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) May 7, 2023
Via Twitter.