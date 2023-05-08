Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'I'M SAYING THAT AS SOMEBODY WHO LOVES GUNS'

Former Police Officer And Witness At Texas Mall Shooting Calls On Lawmakers For 'Better Gun Control'

Adwait
Adwait
Former Police Officer And Witness At Texas Mall Shooting Calls On Lawmakers For 'Better Gun Control'
Steven Spainhouer, a former police and Army officer, made a plea to American lawmakers and urged them for stricter gun control laws, after he was a witness at a recent mall shooting in Texas, where
·
·
·

Spainhouer child was working at the mall in Allen, Texas, where a gunman killed at least eight people, injured seven and died after a police officer killed him, the NYT reported.

Via Twitter.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories