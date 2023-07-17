Popular
is there nothing he can't do?

Steph Curry Hits Hole-In-One, Then An Eagle To Win The American Century Championship

Jared Russo
The greatest shooter of all time is also slowly becoming crazy good at golf, which makes us extremely jealous.
Via the Golden State Warriors and the Golf Channel, respectively.

