A GEED PROBABLY MADE THIS MOVIE

Annie Johnson
Sorority Recruitment Looks Terrifying In New Trailer For 'Bama Rush'
I hope watching this trailer doesn't get me blackballed from ADPi.
A new documentary from HBO follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the University of Alabama in 2022. "Against the viral backdrop of #BamaRush on TikTok, and the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama, the film explores the emotional complexities and high-stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood." It's available to stream Tuesday May 23 on Max.

Via HBO Max.

