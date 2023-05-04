A GEED PROBABLY MADE THIS MOVIE
Sorority Recruitment Looks Terrifying In New Trailer For 'Bama Rush'
A new documentary from HBO follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the University of Alabama in 2022. "Against the viral backdrop of #BamaRush on TikTok, and the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama, the film explores the emotional complexities and high-stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood." It's available to stream Tuesday May 23 on Max.
Via HBO Max.