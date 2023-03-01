Popular
Soccer Culture Can Be Summed Up With These Brilliant Montages Of The Sport's Most Repeated Lines

Adwait
Soccer Culture Can Be Summed Up With These Brilliant Montages Of The Sport's Most Repeated Lines
You don't need to be a disciple of the game to understand it, all you need to do is get acquainted with some key phrases.
Twitter user Bryan’s Gunn makes lovely little edits of soccer players, coaches, pundits and other characters who like to use the most cliché phrases associated with the sport.

Gunn's montages are bound by a central theme, one that unravels and gets stronger and stronger with every talking character in the clip, and these themes are lines that you've heard, read and seen thousands, if not millions of times over the years.

Here's a fun window into some of soccer's favorite lines and the characters that love using them over and over again.


When it's a one-sided-game and you can't help but infantilize the team that lost.


When you had a chance to win the game but didn't.


And that's probably because you know what they say, 2-0 up is the most dangerous scoreline in sport.


Soccer fans love derbies, which are a good time to remind each other about form and windows.


Men lie, women lie, but the league table doesn't.


Via Bryan's Gunn.

