Soccer Culture Can Be Summed Up With These Brilliant Montages Of The Sport's Most Repeated Lines

Twitter user Bryan’s Gunn makes lovely little edits of soccer players, coaches, pundits and other characters who like to use the most cliché phrases associated with the sport.

Gunn's montages are bound by a central theme, one that unravels and gets stronger and stronger with every talking character in the clip, and these themes are lines that you've heard, read and seen thousands, if not millions of times over the years.

Here's a fun window into some of soccer's favorite lines and the characters that love using them over and over again.

When it's a one-sided-game and you can't help but infantilize the team that lost.

It was men against boys pic.twitter.com/OuoL4qCKCn — Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) February 14, 2023

When you had a chance to win the game but didn't.

Should’ve put the game to bed pic.twitter.com/JTaphtYMuQ — Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) February 25, 2023

And that's probably because you know what they say, 2-0 up is the most dangerous scoreline in sport.

The most dangerous scoreline pic.twitter.com/Jj1A8r6kfu — Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) February 4, 2023

Soccer fans love derbies, which are a good time to remind each other about form and windows.

Form goes out the window pic.twitter.com/B50zF6RzjQ — Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) January 31, 2023

Men lie, women lie, but the league table doesn't.

The league table doesn’t lie pic.twitter.com/yjcEAfxKOE — Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) January 28, 2023

