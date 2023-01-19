Controversial TV Show 'Power Slap' Debuts, And The Clips Are Gnarly

Last night was the first time most of the nation got to see "Power Slap," a new show where two competitors, in traditional weight classes, slap each other in the face.

It's a simplistic, brutal and new, and Twitter quickly picked up on how devastating a single slap to the face can be. It's also controversial as show creator Dana White was caught on camera hitting his wife on new year's eve.

Yooo... Dana White really just created the most Savage sport since the Gladiator days... 😮 pic.twitter.com/qImmgGalO2 — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) January 19, 2023

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a running commentary of the first event.

Stefon Diggs reacting to power slap competition got me crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tGl9eqE63b — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 19, 2023

MMA Junkie reporter Danny Segura made a compelling case against the sport based on how we normally regulate combat sports, as well as another solid point about the dangers of this new program.

In MMA, Boxing or any other combat sport a fight is stoped when a fighter “can’t intelligently defend themselves.”



These people aren’t allowed to intelligently defend themselves from the start. It’s in the rules.pic.twitter.com/R5NLJq58B5 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) January 19, 2023

This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. @danawhite & @TBSNetwork should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What's next, "Who can survive a stabbing"? pic.twitter.com/jTENpUmJDd — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 19, 2023

And here is Dana White explaining his side.