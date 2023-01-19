Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

what did the five fingers say to the face

Controversial TV Show 'Power Slap' Debuts, And The Clips Are Gnarly

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Controversial TV Show 'Power Slap' Debuts, And The Clips Are Gnarly
TBS, of all channels, aired Dana White's latest "sports" entertainment show in slap fighting, and it's polarizing.
· 969 reads

Last night was the first time most of the nation got to see "Power Slap," a new show where two competitors, in traditional weight classes, slap each other in the face.

It's a simplistic, brutal and new, and Twitter quickly picked up on how devastating a single slap to the face can be. It's also controversial as show creator Dana White was caught on camera hitting his wife on new year's eve.



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a running commentary of the first event.



MMA Junkie reporter Danny Segura made a compelling case against the sport based on how we normally regulate combat sports, as well as another solid point about the dangers of this new program.



And here is Dana White explaining his side.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories