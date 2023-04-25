Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'you can't let a tiger loose and not get mauled'

Seth Meyers Reacts To Fox News Firing Tucker Carlson

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Seth Meyers Reacts To Fox News Firing Tucker Carlson
Meyers addresses Carlson's shock departure from the news channel, and shows us his less-than-profound final segment as a Fox anchor.
·
·
1
·

Via Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Comments

  1. logo social 39 minutes ago

    Are You Looking For a Logo and T-Shirt Design?
    Great! I'm a full-time freelancer Logo and T-Shirt Designer, I pride myself on my creativity, quality of work, & passion for design. I offer my clients a fast service without compromising quality.
    www.fiverr.com/logomaster48
    https://www.fiverr.com/s/qGQqky
    Gmail: [email protected]

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories