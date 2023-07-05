Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

SOUL MAN

What Happens When You Accidentally Write To Satan Instead of Santa?

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
What Happens When You Accidentally Write To Satan Instead of Santa?
Turns out, you can still get that bike you wanted, but it'll cost ya.
·
·
·
@boredwalk.lol Santa only works once a year anyway #letterstosanta #funnysketchcomedy #gothicmemes #satan ♬ original sound - Boredwalk

Via Boredwalk.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories