times were so simple back then
We Find This Archival Footage Of People Shopping In 1980 To Be Mystifying, Transfixing And Voyeuristic
Reddit dug up some old archival footage of what shopping in a Safeway was like in 1980. This reminds us of "Koyaanisqatsi" which is a documentary showcasing life as pure as it can be shown off, also in the '80s, and gives a whole new perspective to human beings living on planet earth. This is either soothing to some of you, or downright bizarre given the clothing these people were wearing. Either or, we find it fascinating to watch.
Via Reddit.