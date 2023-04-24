Popular
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Tear Up As Wrexham FC Secures Football League Promotion

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Tear Up As Wrexham FC Secures Football League Promotion
After 15 years suffering in the lower leagues, Wrexham fans and their Hollywood owners were jubilant as the team beat Boreham Wood 3-1.
Here's the view from the owner's box, filmed by none other than Paul Rudd.


