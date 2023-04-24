SUPER PAUL MULLIN
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Tear Up As Wrexham FC Secures Football League Promotion
Here's the view from the owner's box, filmed by none other than Paul Rudd.
SUPER PAUL MULLIN
Here's the view from the owner's box, filmed by none other than Paul Rudd.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.