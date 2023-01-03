Popular
'THIS ISN'T JUST FOOTBALL'

Ryan Clark Urges Fans To Be More Compassionate In Light Of Damar Hamlin's Recent On-Field Collapse

Adwait
Adwait
Ryan Clark Urges Fans To Be More Compassionate In Light Of Damar Hamlin's Recent On-Field Collapse
The former pro football safety wanted to make sure fans understood what athletes, their families and teams go through during life-altering injuries.
"We use the cliches, 'I'm ready to die for this, 'it's time to go to war' and sometimes we use those things so much we forget that part of living this dream is putting your life at risk, and tonight we got to see a side of football that's extremely ugly," Clark said about Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse on Monday, January 2, 2023.



Via YouTube.

