Rick Astley Recounts How The Impromptu Foo's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit/Never Gonna Give You Up' Jam Happened For The First Time In Japan

Rick Astley Recounts How The Impromptu Foo's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit/Never Gonna Give You Up' Jam Happened For The First Time In Japan
Astley's been around the block and has always been a fan of other artists, so when Dave Grohl got him a mic and put him on the stage with the Foos in Japan, he knew the "Smells Like Teen Spirit/Never Gonna Give You Up" mashup was going to be fun.
Via Virgin Radio UK.


Here's the jam:

Via Rick Astley.


