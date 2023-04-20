TEN YEARS LATER
Rewatch Michael Shannon Recite The Unhinged Sorority Girl Email
Want to feel old? April 18, 2023 marked ten years since the Internet became privvy to one of the most epic emails ever sent. The Delta Gamma chair at the University of Maryland had some strong words for her sisters about their participation during Greek week. You can read the text of the entire email on Deadspin, but we highly recommend reminiscing with this dramatic reading from actor Michael Shannon.
Via Funny Or Die.