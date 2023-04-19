INSIDE THE BELLY OF THE BEAST
This Is How Ramp Agents Play Tetris And Get Your Bags To Fit In An Airplane
TikToker @djsugue shares a behind-the-scenes look at the life of an airplane ramp worker, including clips on how professionals actually load and unload mine and your luggage.
@djsugue Thanks big bro @Island_vib3 for the challenge. But lets see all the rampies out there stack 🧳✈️ Summer time about to be a busy one but itll be a great and fun one 🤝🏽 #airport #boeing737 #challenge #stackingchallenge #timelapse #rampagent #rampagentlife #fypシ゚viral #aviation #travel #avgeek ♬ original sound - SLSHBRS | JE AJ - Poole
@djsugue What its like having real life tetris as a job ❤️✈️🧳🙏🏽 #tetris #travel #airport #aviation #avgeek #timelapse #rampagent ♬ original sound - Siangyoo
@djsugue The best part about the job is the naps in between loading and unloading 😴✈️🧳 #fypシ #fyp #airport #airportlife #travel #aviation #aviationlovers #nap ♬ VIBE WITH SPENCE - Phillygoatspence🐐
@djsugue I love it when you have a snakebelt because it makes it easier to load a flight ❤️✈️🧳 #fyp #travel #aviation #airport #avgeek ♬ original sound - allierockk
Via Laughing Squid.