INSIDE THE BELLY OF THE BEAST

This Is How Ramp Agents Play Tetris And Get Your Bags To Fit In An Airplane

Some of them also get a mini-workout in on the job.
TikToker @djsugue shares a behind-the-scenes look at the life of an airplane ramp worker, including clips on how professionals actually load and unload mine and your luggage.



@djsugue Thanks big bro @Island_vib3 for the challenge. But lets see all the rampies out there stack 🧳✈️ Summer time about to be a busy one but itll be a great and fun one 🤝🏽 #airport #boeing737 #challenge #stackingchallenge #timelapse #rampagent #rampagentlife #fypシ゚viral #aviation #travel #avgeek ♬ original sound - SLSHBRS | JE AJ - Poole

@djsugue What its like having real life tetris as a job ❤️✈️🧳🙏🏽 #tetris #travel #airport #aviation #avgeek #timelapse #rampagent ♬ original sound - Siangyoo

@djsugue The best part about the job is the naps in between loading and unloading 😴✈️🧳 #fypシ #fyp #airport #airportlife #travel #aviation #aviationlovers #nap ♬ VIBE WITH SPENCE - Phillygoatspence🐐

@djsugue I love it when you have a snakebelt because it makes it easier to load a flight ❤️✈️🧳 #fyp #travel #aviation #airport #avgeek ♬ original sound - allierockk

Via Laughing Squid.

