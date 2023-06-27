Popular
Queen Latifah Says Tupac Would Party At Gay Clubs With Her

Joel Leal
The Grammy award winning-singer said Tupac showed up to support her first $10K show in San Fransisco, even taking his shirt off.
In a heartfelt interview moment during "Hot Ones," Queen Latifah recounted her first show where she was paid $10K to perform. It had been at a popular gay club in San Fransisco and among the crowd was her friend Tupac, who she said showed up to support her that night.

"They went crazy in there!" she said.

"He was the type of person if he loved you, he was cool with you, he would lay down his life for you, I miss him, and I love him."

Via 90sGay.


Watch her full "Hot Ones" interview here.

