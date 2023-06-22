Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

NOT TOO PROUD

Recession During Pride? The Company Will Be Doing Slay Offs

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Recession During Pride? The Company Will Be Doing Slay Offs
Your company wants you to know how much they appreciate Pride as they kick you to the curb.
·
·
·
@chrisbarnescomedy Its not layoffs, its ✨Slayoffs✨ (@Joe Nunnink) #comedy #funny #sketchcomedy #pride #business #office ♬ This Is Your Night - Amber

Via Chris Barnes.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories