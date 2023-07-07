Popular
Paul Gertner Is Penn And Teller's Favorite Magician, Here's All Five Times He Appeared On 'Fool Us'

This magician from Pittsburgh has won awards, written books and has a long running show. But his most memorable accomplishments come from being on the CW to fool Penn and Teller in front of a live audience.
Paul Gertner is a famed, legendary white-haired magician who has been an author about magic and a long time friend of Penn and Teller's. And while he's been on their show "Fool Us" five times, he hasn't fooled them every time. But, his work is still incredibly simplistic and amazing, easy to follow and funny.

The point of "Penn and Teller's Fool Us" on the CW is to stump hosts Penn Jillette and Teller with a magic trick of some sort. If they can guess how you did it, you lose. But if they can't figure out how you did it, you win a trophy. Contestants' success rate tends to hover at around less than 20 percent, and it's very hard to fool two guys who seemingly know everything about the magic industry.

So here are the five tricks he did on the show, in chronological order, each one more impressive than the last.


The first appearance: a simple deck of cards


The second appearance: cups and balls


The third appearance: letters in your name


The fourth appearance: the guitar pick


The fifth appearance: the dice


For more "Fool Us" hits, here are Jandro's five show appearances where he also fooled them every time and Helen Coghlan, who's also gone five for five.

