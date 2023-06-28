devastating
Footage From Canadian Port Shows Debris Of The Imploded Titan Sub Being Recovered
VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/u1GLK9UhLq— Heather Gillis (@HeatherMGillis) June 28, 2023
Looks like nose of #Titan being lifted off Horizon Arctic pic.twitter.com/OZuClp7JAt— Heather Gillis (@HeatherMGillis) June 28, 2023
More debris being placed on another truck - a larger piece with wiring visible pic.twitter.com/p2xer27Q4Y— Heather Gillis (@HeatherMGillis) June 28, 2023
Large side panel offloaded. It has white tarp covering part of the panel. What looks like metal legs now being offloaded pic.twitter.com/fFqJ6qv5eU— Heather Gillis (@HeatherMGillis) June 28, 2023
Two smaller packages of the wreckage covered in white have been lifted off the ship and onto a truck. pic.twitter.com/xSzQMJriiL— Heather Gillis (@HeatherMGillis) June 28, 2023
