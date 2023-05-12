do you like anime?
Peyton Hosts An Office Party, And All The Other Great NFL Schedule Videos Released This Year
NFL teams have delighted fans with their schedule release in recent years, and it seems that all their social media teams are obligated to do something wild. And this season, they really one-upped each other — from high-production sets to celebrity cameos galore. Here are the best ones in our humble opinion.
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
LA Chargers
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp
Tennessee Titans
We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O
Chicago Bears
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
Carolina Panthers
Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens
"The journey begins now." @Lj_era8 @SeatGeek | 📺: NFL Net, NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CXRFZYs1Ka— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023