Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

do you like anime?

Peyton Hosts An Office Party, And All The Other Great NFL Schedule Videos Released This Year

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Peyton Hosts An Office Party, And All The Other Great NFL Schedule Videos Released This Year
Peyton Manning and the cast of "The Office" released the Broncos' schedule, the Titans asked fans on the street to name logos and the Chargers made another anime trailer.
·
·
·

NFL teams have delighted fans with their schedule release in recent years, and it seems that all their social media teams are obligated to do something wild. And this season, they really one-upped each other — from high-production sets to celebrity cameos galore. Here are the best ones in our humble opinion.


Denver Broncos


Jacksonville Jaguars


New York Giants


LA Chargers


Tennessee Titans


Chicago Bears


Carolina Panthers


Indianapolis Colts


Baltimore Ravens

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories