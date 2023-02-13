ben works at dunkies
Some Of The Brand New Commercials That Aired During Super Bowl 57
While we ranked the Super Bowl commercials and teasers before the game, there were still plenty of surprises during the actual broadcast. Including Rihanna. We rounded up all of the ads we could find (sorry to anything that aired regionally).
Dunkin' Donuts with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023
Tubi
PopCorners with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
Crown Royal with Dave Grohl
Avacados From Mexico with Anna Faris
M&M's with Maya Rudolph
Kia with Binky Dad
T-Mobile with John Travolta and the 'Scrubs' guys
Michelob Ultra with a ton of celeb cameos
Ram Trucks
Heineken with Paul Rudd
Blockbuster
Disney
Remy Martin Cognac
That’s a team, ladies and gentlemen. #TeamUpForExcellence @SerenaWilliams#BigGame #InchByInch #GOAT pic.twitter.com/2134S0gEYN— Rémy Martin Cognac US (@remymartinUS) February 13, 2023
Jeep
The Farmer's Dog
And here are all the ads that dropped before the Chiefs beat the Eagles and some shots from Rihanna's stunning half-time show.