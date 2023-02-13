Popular
Some Of The Brand New Commercials That Aired During Super Bowl 57

Jared Russo
These were not released early on YouTube or Twitter, and some of them were pleasant surprises!
· 1.9k reads

While we ranked the Super Bowl commercials and teasers before the game, there were still plenty of surprises during the actual broadcast. Including Rihanna. We rounded up all of the ads we could find (sorry to anything that aired regionally).


Dunkin' Donuts with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez


Tubi



PopCorners with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul


Crown Royal with Dave Grohl


Avacados From Mexico with Anna Faris


M&M's with Maya Rudolph


Kia with Binky Dad


T-Mobile with John Travolta and the 'Scrubs' guys


Michelob Ultra with a ton of celeb cameos


Ram Trucks


Heineken with Paul Rudd


Blockbuster


Disney


Remy Martin Cognac


Jeep


The Farmer's Dog


And here are all the ads that dropped before the Chiefs beat the Eagles and some shots from Rihanna's stunning half-time show.

Comments

