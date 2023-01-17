Popular
JUSTICE FOR JOEY

Annie Johnson
Meet Netflix's most eligible singles who are back for a new spin at romance! How will these reality stars fare in the ultimate game of love?
'Perfect Match' brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s various unscripted series to a tropical paradise in (yet another, for some) attempt to find love. Per the show announcement, "as they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa."

  • You'll recognize some of the most-hated (Shayne from "Love Is Blind") and best-loved (Joey Sasso from "The Circle") stars of Netflix's reality show universe.
  • The show is hosted by the network's favorite talking head Nick Lachey.
  • "Perfect Match" premieres this Valentine's Day, February 14.

