'DOES THAT SEEM FAIR?'
Musician Explains How Live Nation And Ticketmaster Leech Off Of Performing Musicians And Overcharge Customers
"We should be true partners, aligned on our perspectives. Keep costs low while ensuring the best fan experience," Clyde Lawrence said.
"Due to Live Nation's control across the industry, we have practically no leverage in negotiating with them."
Artist explains the Ticketmaster monopoly pic.twitter.com/mWLerLzm2m— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) January 24, 2023
Via Twitter.