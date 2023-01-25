Popular
Musician Explains How Live Nation And Ticketmaster Leech Off Of Performing Musicians And Overcharge Customers

Adwait
Musician Explains How Live Nation And Ticketmaster Leech Off Of Performing Musicians And Overcharge Customers
Musician Clyde Lawrence explained how Live Nation and Ticketmaster usually leave performing artists with less than one-third of the share, even after charging arbitrary fees to customers.
"We should be true partners, aligned on our perspectives. Keep costs low while ensuring the best fan experience," Clyde Lawrence said.

"Due to Live Nation's control across the industry, we have practically no leverage in negotiating with them."

