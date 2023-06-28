masters at work
Pilots Masterfully Maneuver An Emergency Landing After Jet's Nose Landing Gear Fails To Deploy
La tarde de hoy un @GulfstreamAero G-II de la @FGRMexico aterrizó de emergencia planeada en el @aifaaero luego de que en su vuelo Monterrey - @AICM_mx el tren de aterrizaje de nariz no se desplegó. La maniobra se desarrolló de manera destacada por los pilotos. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/92Zk2X950P— Aviation Mex (@Aviationmex) June 28, 2023
Via Aviation Mex.
Update - Due to failure of the nose landing gear, the Gulfstream II Aircraft (XC-LPY) of the Attorney General's Office (FGR) made an emergency landing on runway 04-22 of the Felipe Ángeles Intl. Airport (AIFA) on April 27 with six on board, including passengers and crew. https://t.co/DDQsgUUWHR— FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 28, 2023
Via aviation24.