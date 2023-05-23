Popular
Free Runner Max Webb Pulled Off An Astounding Cork Pre Jump Straight Onto A Tiny Ledge

Free Runner Max Webb Pulled Off An Astounding Cork Pre Jump Straight Onto A Tiny Ledge
UK-based freerunner Max Webb pulled off an inch-perfect jump that had been in the making for over a year.
The jump:

UK freerunner Max Webb managed to hit an insane jump
How he did it:


