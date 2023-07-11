BETTER LAWN WITH LESS HASSLE
How To Get A Lawn Your Dad Would Be Proud Of
@dadadvicefrombo How to have a good lawn, mowing edition 😁 1️⃣ Mow often in the Spring, less in the hot summer 2️⃣ Change the pattern you mow each time (doesn’t matter which way) 3️⃣ Check the texture to see if it’s time to sharpen or change your blades (I have a video on this from April) 4️⃣ Let your grass shavings act as mulch (only if you can mow often) After a few too many broken mowers, I finally switched to a @Cub Cadet USA mower and It’s so smooth and quick that I now mow the neighbor’s lawn too 😁 Love, Dad #cubcadetpartner ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo
Via Dad Advice From Bo.