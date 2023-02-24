Popular
'we're sitting like nothing happened'

Latvian Member Of Parliament Rihards Kols Swears At Russian Delegation During European Security Meeting

Latvian Member Of Parliament Rihards Kols Swears At Russian Delegation During European Security Meeting
Kols, a Latvian MP, didn't hold back and bluntly laid out why he thought having Russia at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe meeting was a terrible idea. Other delegates also staged a walkout.
Via The Telegraph.


Here's footage of other delegates walking out and putting up a Ukraine flag behind one of the Russian speakers.

Via DW News.


It's been a year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and here's how nations around the world have aided Ukraine's fight.


