Latvian Member Of Parliament Rihards Kols Swears At Russian Delegation During European Security Meeting

Via The Telegraph.

Here's footage of other delegates walking out and putting up a Ukraine flag behind one of the Russian speakers.

WATCH: Dozens of delegates staged a walkout at the @OSCE meeting in Vienna as Russia's representatives began to speak.



They also held a Ukrainian flag behind one of the Russian speakers as he tried to defend their participation in talks about European security. pic.twitter.com/1nakp7YNQ3 — DW News (@dwnews) February 23, 2023

Via DW News.

It's been a year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and here's how nations around the world have aided Ukraine's fight.