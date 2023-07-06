Popular
A Teaser Of What Vegas's New Multibillion-Dollar Spherical Arena Looks Like From The Outside

The Sphere at The Venetian Resort is expected to have cost more than $2 billion, can seat 18,600 attendees and will be opened on September 23, 2023, by a U2 performance.
Via Attractions 360°.


View from a different time and day:

Via The Naked Jedi.

