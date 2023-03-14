Popular
President Biden Decorated His Oval Office With His Heroes: Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy And Rosa Parks

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
President Biden Decorated His Oval Office With His Heroes: Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy And Rosa Parks
Joe Biden tours some private rooms in the White House with "The Daily Show" guest host Kal Penn. Fun fact: Biden has a NASA moon rock in his office.
Via The Daily Show.

