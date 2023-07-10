Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

TikToker Confronts A Rude Heckler And Squeezes An Apology Out Of Them In Less Than Two Minutes

Adwait
Adwait
TikToker Confronts A Rude Heckler And Squeezes An Apology Out Of Them In Less Than Two Minutes
A TikToker was filming in the London tube when a person shouted "shut up" at him from across the platform. Joshua, the TikToker, politely confronted the person and squeezed an apology out of them.
·
·
·

Via Joshua_Cubed.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories