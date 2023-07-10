CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR
TikToker Confronts A Rude Heckler And Squeezes An Apology Out Of Them In Less Than Two Minutes
press the issue on site 😭 pic.twitter.com/wsS1EaJbie— x (@soulohlove) July 9, 2023
Via Joshua_Cubed.
CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR
press the issue on site 😭 pic.twitter.com/wsS1EaJbie— x (@soulohlove) July 9, 2023
Via Joshua_Cubed.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.